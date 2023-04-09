A decade ago, for the first time ever, Roman Catholics in these parts welcomed a new pope and a new archbishop in the same calendar year — in the same season, in fact.
Pope Francis was elected in March of 2013. Soon afterward, he appointed Bishop Michael Jackels, of Wichita, to be Dubuque archbishop.
Now 10 years later, a community of the faithful has been praying for Pope Francis as he has battled various health ailments. And that same community was shocked to learn it would have to bid farewell to Jackels, who resigned during Holy Week without fanfare and citing health concerns of his own.
These two church leaders have served in a similar fashion as each embraced his role, accepting the leadership post with humility. Each brought new energy to the position that had left his predecessor. Each chose to live humbly, declining the fancier residences that his position allows. And each took on a the role with a realistic sense of the many challenges ahead.
Both Pope Francis and Archbishop Jackels have been unequivocal in their message calling on Catholics to be more compassionate toward the poor.
In the Chrism Mass on Tuesday, preparing oils for Holy Week, Jackels realized it might be his last local Mass. He concluded the celebration by sharing some simple words of advice in the wake of his departure.
“I was thinking this would be perhaps my last occasion to say anything to anybody, and I couldn’t think of anything better to leave you with than, ‘Be kind, be joyful and love the poor,’” he said.
Both leaders seem inclined to chart their own course in a position traditionally shrouded in ceremony. Pope Francis made headlines by washing the feet of prisoners on his first Holy Thursday. When Archbishop Jackels began to distribute communion at the Mass following his installation, he didn’t begin with the bishops and priests present but headed for the back of the church and the laity, which he said would play a vital role in the church’s future.
In his decade serving the Dubuque archdiocese, Jackels became known for his engaging preaching and great sense of humor. He had a knack for connecting with young people, confirming thousands of teens at sacramental Masses marked by homilies that were part deeply inspirational and part stand-up comedy.
Jackels himself saw the role of the church in much the same way as Pope Francis. In a 2021 interview with the Telegraph Herald, Jackels said: “Today — and it didn’t start just with Pope Francis, although he has upped the game — there’s a greater emphasis on mercy and inclusion. Not looking to see, ‘Who do we exclude?’ There is an equal if not greater part that says, ‘No, if you’re a follower of Jesus, you look to include — not to exclude. You look to open the door wider, not make it more narrow.”
On behalf of the Dubuque community, here’s wishing Godspeed and good health to Archbishop Jackels as he moves on to the next phase of his life. We’re grateful for his years of dedicated leadership in the community. On this Easter Sunday, we reflect on his words of hope and mercy.
Editorials reflect the consensus of the Telegraph Herald Editorial Board.
