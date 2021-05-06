In response to the writer who lambasted Paul Hemmer for bringing Rush Limbaugh to the Dubuque airwaves, I say know your audience. I would hesitate to guess how many Dubuquers listened to Rush these past 30+ years. I guess when one considers that in the 2016 election when Dubuque County voted Republican for the first time since Eisenhower, there are probably a considerable number of listeners. Rush (and Paul Hemmer) are conservatives, social and fiscal conservatives. Some are fiscal conservatives but lean to more liberal views socially. But as the old saying goes, you are a liberal until you have something to lose.
I also want to commend the TH for carrying Victor Davis Hanson’s columns. A conservative view in print on a weekly basis to offset the liberal media. In the USA, there is still freedom of speech and press, though this can be debated.
If you don’t want to listen to conservatives like Rush and Hannity, simply change the channel. The thing is, you may learn something if you did listen to or read one of the aforementioned. If you don’t want to read a conservative column in the TH, avert your eyes and move on to the next page.
There are millions of U.S. citizens, 75 million voters for sure, who are conservative and would like to read the current events involving that thought process.
By the way, Paul Hemmer was one of Dubuque’s early recipients of the First Citizen Award in 1976. Top that!