In considering the disparate approaches to marijuana laws between the adjacent states of Illinois and Iowa, an analogy comes to mind. Illinois is devouring a chocolate chip cookie sundae while sitting outside Iowa’s Weight Watchers meeting.
Illinois is taking the step of legalizing recreational use of marijuana while, just across the Mississippi, Iowa’s governor won’t even allow her citizens expanded access to medical cannabis. So, East Dubuque, Galena and other Illinois communities starting Jan. 1 could have pot dispensaries, whose customers can smoke or ingest the stuff for a “high.” Meanwhile, Iowa has retained its prohibition on marijuana and kept it difficult for patients with documented health conditions to access a derivative product that can’t be smoked and lacks hallucinogenic properties.
What’s an Iowa border community to do?
Well, one thing it should not do is start devoting excessive law enforcement resources to policing the Julien Dubuque Bridge, hoping to snag westbound motorists who might have made a purchase at an Illinois dispensary. Likewise, law enforcement agencies in Wisconsin, which also does not permit recreational use, would be wise to do the same.
Certainly, laws against impaired driving, whatever the state and whatever the intoxicant, need to be enforced.
If additional money and officers’ time are available to address drug infractions, they should be focused on the more dangerous and highly addictive substances. We don’t need police checkpoints to search for recreational pot coming from Illinois into Iowa or Wisconsin. Fortunately, local officials are not indicating any zeal to step up enforcement beyond impaired driving.
The upcoming change in Illinois does shine a spotlight of contrast on Iowa. In the Hawkeye state, lawmakers from both parties came together to overwhelmingly pass reasonable legislation intended to help people whose chronic pain might be relieved through medical cannabis, especially if taken in larger doses. The vote in the House was 96 to 3, and 40 to 7 in the Senate. All of northeast Iowa’s lawmakers supported it.
However, that was not good enough for Gov. Kim Reynolds, who vetoed the bipartisan measure and suggested it is flawed. “The health and safety of Iowans is too important for us not to get this right,” she said. Unfortunately, her concern for Iowans’ health and safety is not great enough to summon lawmakers for a special session to “fix” the legislation — if indeed it needs fixing.
Meanwhile, suffering Iowans are left to struggle for reasonable and convenient access to a product that might help them manage their pain.
To that end, it’s positive that the Iowa Medical Cannabidiol Board this month voted to make “chronic pain” a qualifying condition for medical cannabis, lowering the bar from “untreatable pain.” That will make it easier for more patients to benefit from the product, perhaps in place of addictive opioids.
In Dubuque and other Iowa and Wisconsin communities
bordering Illinois, the great variation in state laws regarding marijuana and its byproducts will be front and center come New Year’s Day 2020. Any concerns we might have about throwing open the doors to recreational use are overshadowed by concerns that suffering Iowans are being denied better access to a product that could help ease their pain.