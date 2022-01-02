Victor David Hanson’s op-ed in the TH on Dec. 10 was so thorough in stating the obvious about the first 11 months of Democratic political hegemony as to leave scarcely anything else to say. His erudition was such that progressive apologists were reduced to, not unusually, mostly ad hominem rants.
If one word were to be selected to describe America in 2021, it would have to be “chaos.”
A year of lowlights began with the right-wing version of the Antifa mob breaching the U.S. Capitol, disrupting the constitutional process of election certification, with a few among them threatening violence toward politicians. Whether one believed the election results or not, following the behavioral example set throughout 2020 by left-wing radicals was unacceptable and embarrassing for our nation.
Following that sordid incident, a year of administrative incompetence has been on constant display since the inauguration of Joe Biden.
An increasingly secure southern border on Jan. 20 became, encouraged by the administration, immediately overwhelmed by an influx of illegal entrants — among them sex traffickers and drug smugglers — violating our laws and national sovereignty and is continuing to this day.
President Biden then gave us another show of ineptitude in withdrawing from Afghanistan — a shameful logistical and humanitarian disaster. Reportedly American citizens are still stranded there, with many Afghans who befriended and assisted our troops being abandoned to summary execution — sometimes along with their families — or are being hunted to that end.
Continued left-wing yammering about defunding the police and demonization of those in that honorable profession has resulted in increasing murder and mayhem, particularly in deep blue cities controlled by Democrats.
Economically, shutting down oil pipelines and reversing America’s energy self-sufficiency, along with their increasing regulation and unprecedented spending has led to the highest inflation in nearly 40 years.
Medically, the “I’m going to shut down the virus” president has managed to oversee a greater number of COVID-19 deaths — with the benefit of vaccines and therapeutic knowledge — than did President Trump without those advantages.
Moreover, Democrats and their media allies managed to make a few “transformations” during the year as well. Health care professionals, who were “heroes” and “essential workers” (they were, and are) in 2020, lost that status and became immediately expendable if they had reservations about, or refused being forced into, taking the COVID-19 vaccine.
President Trump’s “children in cages” at the border became the equivalent of “processing lounges” under President Biden and COVID-related travel bans — racist and xenophobic under Trump — are no longer such under Biden.
Further, it seems the downward spiral of our progressive culture is gaining momentum as we witness the end of women’s sports through the dominance of self-identified women with “XY” chromosomes.
But hope springs eternal. Winston Churchill, addressing the appeasers of previous authoritarians, asked “When will the lesson be learned?” Perhaps soon, as many liberals are being reminded of where the road paved with good intentions leads.
The leftist mayor of San Francisco and others are seeing the folly of defunding the police. In Virginia, voters rejected a Democrat who, following progressive dogma, didn’t “think parents should be telling schools what they should teach.” Headlines like “Democrats’ dismal outlook for midterms worsens,” “Biden’s economic approval now worse than Carter’s,” and “Hispanics move to Republicans” gives hope some of the policy and electoral errors of 2020 will be reversed.