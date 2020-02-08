There was an article in the Telegraph Herald talking about automated trash collection. Why fix something that “ain’t broke?” It is working fine the way it has been for years, why cut jobs and put people out of work? As two people won’t be necessary.
I for one am pleased with the way things are going now. Don’t have any complaints, and I didn’t have any for the last 75 years. Then, on top of everything else, our fees will be increased by 10%. That doesn’t make any sense at all.
I say things are working fine as they have been for years. Why would anyone in their right mind put people out of work and increase fees of the people?