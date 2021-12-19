We were excited to learn recently that the Telegraph Herald has been chosen as a host newsroom for a journalist working with Report for America.
Launched in 2017, Report for America is a national service program that places talented emerging journalists in local newsrooms to report on under-covered topics and communities. In our application, we chose poverty as the topic that we would like to examine further.
The City of Dubuque made implementing its Equity Poverty Reduction and Prevention Plan a top priority earlier this year. Additionally, the city created the Office of Shared Prosperity in an effort to reduce poverty in the community. We’re really interested in tracking the success of these efforts. How will poverty reduction be measured? Will people living in poverty now really feel the difference?
Perhaps more importantly, we want to engage with the individuals and families struggling in our society. The issues that surround poverty intersect with so many key areas we report on — housing, education, employment, transportation, health care. We’re excited to have a Report for America journalist really dig into this topic.
One of the drivers behind the program is to create a new, sustainable system that provides Americans with the information they need to improve their communities, hold powerful institutions accountable and rebuild trust in the media.
Between the newly selected newsrooms and those renewing their partnership, Report for America’s reach will expand to include nearly 270 newsrooms across all 50 states, Puerto Rico, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands in 2022.
Beyond paying up to half of the journalists’ salaries, Report for America provides ongoing training and mentorship by leading journalists, peer networking and memberships to select professional organizations. This reporter will work for the Telegraph Herald, though, right alongside the rest of our team. To help connect corps members to the community, the reporter is required to do a service project, which often includes engaging middle or high school students in journalism-related activities.
For the rest of the new journalist’s salary, we intend to fundraise in our community. We believe the viability of newspapers like ours is dependent on increased support from within our community. It’s a trend playing out all across the country.
The Seattle Times, New Orleans Advocate and newspapers across the U.S. have been doing local and national fundraising to support journalist positions for a number of years. Some publications have many positions funded through donations. Now, small- and medium-sized locally owned and operated media companies like TH Media are doing the same. (The Cedar Rapids Gazette is also welcoming a Report for America journalist next year.)
Nationally, the big behemoths of Google and Facebook have been taking the lion’s share of digital advertising for years, leaving local media companies with the crumbs. Amazon has been taking away business from local small businesses, collecting massive amounts of data on its customers (as have our search engine and social media brethren) while putting local retailers (some of our best customers) at a severe disadvantage.
The result has been this: Over the past 15 years, the U.S. has lost 2,100 newspapers. More than 90 local newspapers have closed just during the pandemic. Newsroom employment is down from 71,000 in 2009 to 31,000 in 2020 (and still shrinking). And hedge funds now control over half of the daily newspapers in the country, reducing newsrooms to a small fraction of their former sizes.
Clearly, local news media are in crisis. While we are fighting to keep this from happening in our community, we are not immune.
Further, local news is important. Economists call public service journalism a “public good” because the information conveyed through news stories helps guide decision-making in our society. A 2011 report by the Federal Communications Commission found that local newspapers are the best medium to provide the sort of public service journalism that shines a light on the major issues confronting communities.
There are other significant negative effects of the decline of local news. Fewer people running for office. More consumption of news from national and international sources (which is often highly partisan). And less oversight of local government.
As we launch our local fundraising efforts, we plan to talk with individuals, businesses and foundations for their support. Together, we hope this forms a “third leg” of revenue to the current streams of advertising and subscription support. This growing area will be essential to continue to have a locally owned and operated news organization here in Dubuque.
Report for America is supported nationally in its efforts by a number of philanthropic leaders, including the John S. and James L. Knight Foundation, the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation, the Conrad N. Hilton Foundation, Microsoft, the Walton Family Foundation in partnership with the University of Missouri School of Journalism and the Google News Initiative.
Report for America co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Charles Sennott put it succinctly: “Make no mistake, the greatest threat to democracy is the collapse of local news.”
We couldn’t agree more.