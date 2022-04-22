As we head into arguably the first really nice weather weekend that the spring of 2022 has had to offer, tri-state residents looking for something to do don’t have to look far to find an area buzzing with activity. The Julien Dubuque International Film Festival is back, and it’s in full swing. You don’t have to be a filmmaker or even a movie buff to enjoy the goings-on.
Sure, several dozen people involved in filmmaking attend the annual festival, which began Wednesday and continues through Sunday, April 24. They will be around town, networking, presenting programs, interacting with audience members, watching their peers’ productions and maybe even scouting locations for future films.
Though “international” is in the event’s name, and though there will be filmmakers from many other countries joining Americans in attendance, this is a community event. Everyone is welcome.
You don’t have to pass a Hollywood trivia quiz or study cinematic techniques to attend or enjoy as many of the festival’s 120-plus independent films as your schedule can accommodate.
Not sure where to start? Try taking in a “short block:” a collection of short films shown back to back at one of various locations downtown. Or head to Five Flags Theater tonight for the world premiere of “Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis,” one of the nominees for best feature.
TH reporter Michelle London has previewed multiple films, and you can catch up on her stories at TelegraphHerald.com.
The festival is a great way for tri-state residents to conveniently and inexpensively experience the fine arts through the medium of film.
The blending of the arts and community is the reason why the Telegraph Herald is again committing substantial resources to the festival as a Title Sponsor. It’s a quality event — don’t ask us; ask the filmmakers how this festival compares to others they attend — and the TH is proud to have it taking place in Dubuque.
Free events include a downtown block party today, Kids’ Day at Creative Adventure Lab on Sunday, panel discussions and “coffee talks” with film professionals. Students get a bonus: Those showing their student IDs will receive free admission to regular screenings today. For all details, visit julienfilmfest.com.
Unlike some fine-arts experiences, where if you don’t make it to the art museum or library today, you can go tomorrow or next week, this huge festival is a limited engagement. It comes around just once a year, and this is its time. So make time. And let’s roll out the tri-state welcome mat for the many visitors the festival brings.
Check out the 11th annual Julien Dubuque International Film Festival. And enjoy the show.