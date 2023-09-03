Labor Day is upon us again.

The first Labor Day Parade was in New York City in 1882. The Central Labor Union organized the parade as a day of celebration and relaxation for American workers. Many ordinances were passed in municipalities recognizing Labor Day as a holiday. Oregon was the first state to pass legislation recognizing Labor Day in 1887. In 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law recognizing Labor Day as a national holiday.

Tom Townsend is president of Dubuque Federation of Labor and business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 704.