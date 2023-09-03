The first Labor Day Parade was in New York City in 1882. The Central Labor Union organized the parade as a day of celebration and relaxation for American workers. Many ordinances were passed in municipalities recognizing Labor Day as a holiday. Oregon was the first state to pass legislation recognizing Labor Day in 1887. In 1894, President Grover Cleveland signed a law recognizing Labor Day as a national holiday.
When you look back to this time in our country’s history, many workers were starting to stand together and organize into labor unions. Many of these small unions were formed because of long hours, poor training and little or no safety provisions. It was common to make less than $3 for a 12-hour day. Many workers were working seven days a week. Workers standing together as a union had more power to bargain with the employers to make improvements to working conditions.
Workers standing together to better their working conditions was not new. The first recorded labor strike in what is now the United States occurred in New York in 1768, when tailors went on strike to protest a wage reduction.
But in the late 1800s, small groups of workers were all joining together to have more impact on working conditions. There were many strikes and lockouts at this time.
Child labor was also prevalent at this time. In the early 1900s, the National Child Labor Committee was formed. It had success in many states getting protections for child labor, but the struggle for national regulation of child labor continued until an amendment to the Constitution was passed in 1924. The Fair Labor Standards Act was passed in 1938, placing restrictions on children working in some occupations.
I urge everyone to take some time to read more about labor history. Organized labor and unions have been fighting for better wages, working conditions, gender and race equality, and trying to keep our children safe since the 1800s. The struggle continues today as workforce shortages continue. There are many different ideas on attracting new workers, including opening up restrictions on children working. It is my opinion that kids should be allowed to be kids. Allowing younger children to work in more-dangerous environments is not the way to fix the worker shortage.
Stay safe and join in solidarity with union workers.
Tom Townsend is president of Dubuque Federation of Labor and business manager for the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 704.