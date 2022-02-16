I have more questions than answers about the current immigration issue.
What are the laws regarding entering and staying in our country? Are the 2 million people who have crossed our southern border considered legal? If not, why aren’t they arrested?
I feel sorry for people who are poor and oppressed and are seeking a better life, but can we save them all? Our resources are finite.
Allegedly some nonprofits are helping the immigrants cross the border and get settled in America. Do taxpayers subsidize these nonprofits? Once settled, do the nonprofits continue to pay for these families? Per the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the average cost of raising a child to age 18 is $233,610.
What about the system itself? I know people who work in our schools, health care and law enforcement who say they are currently overworked. Has anyone asked if they are willing to take on 2 million extra people?
Shouldn’t we as Americans take care of our fellow citizens first — veterans, the homeless, the mentally ill? Recently many members in Congress voiced support for the sovereignty and protection of Ukraine’s borders. Doesn’t the U.S. have a right to secure borders? A right to keep out illegal drugs, terrorists, sex traffickers and diseases? Maybe we need to send those 8,500 troops to the southern border and not Ukraine.
It is time to at least temporarily close our southern border and come up with a realistic plan for America. I hope some of you have the answers!