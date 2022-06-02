I applaud the Iowa Assembly and Gov. Kim Reynolds for passing and signing into law some of the nation’s most comprehensive biofuels legislation this session. In addition to making E15 ethanol more available statewide, the legislation will encourage the sale of higher blends of biodiesel in our state through an incentive-based approach that benefits producers, retailers and consumers alike.
Our energy and environmental priorities are undergoing a meaningful shift, and I’m proud that Iowa can count itself as a national leader through its advancement of biodiesel. All Iowans stand to gain from this legislation, and here’s why.
Fuel prices are the highest in U.S. history, and biofuels can help. We know that the war in Ukraine is a major factor behind the soaring oil prices, and we are all feeling that pain at the pump. However, the underlying problem is an old one: dependence on foreign oil. This new law prioritizes biofuels grown and made right here in Iowa, which can help with overall fuel prices. In fact, Clean Fuels Alliance America recently released a study that shows U.S. production of biodiesel and renewable diesel consistently reduces diesel fuel prices by increasing the supply. As the production and availability grew over the last decade, the price impact was a 4% benefit in 2020 and 2021, according to the study, prepared by World Agricultural Economic and Environmental Services.
More biodiesel also benefits Iowa’s 40,000 soybean farmers by contributing to farmer success and economic growth in our local communities. Biodiesel production supports 13% of the per bushel price of soybeans, which equated to about $1.78 per bushel in 2021. That really adds up when you consider the average yield per acre in Iowa is 53 bushels, and there were 9.4 million soybean acres in the state in 2020. Biodiesel also has the effect of reducing feed costs for livestock producers by $25 to $40 per ton.
In the face of tremendous market uncertainty, the expansion of our state’s producer credit offers a new guardrail for biodiesel producers, a manufacturing sector that is important to our state. Specifically, the Biodiesel Production Tax Credit will increase from 2 to 4 cents per gallon, helping keep Iowa’s 11 biodiesel plants, most of them in rural areas, thriving. My plant, Western Dubuque Biodiesel, provides desirable, well-paying jobs in Farley — a small community that needs those jobs. Overall, biodiesel supported more than 6,500 jobs in Iowa in 2021 and contributed $1.2 billion to the state’s GDP, according to a study by ABF Economics.
When compared to petroleum-based diesel, biodiesel also reduces lifecycle greenhouse gases by up to 86%. A diverse fuel supply with more low-carbon fuel made in America benefits everyone — and biodiesel is Iowa’s answer to the call for more low-carbon fuel. State policy helps Iowa capture the economic benefits of successful federal policies, as well as other low-carbon state policies and corporate “net zero” commitments.
I commended Governor Reynolds for leading the introduction of this legislation and making its passage a priority. It will greatly increase consumer access to higher blends of biodiesel in Iowa. In fact, the Iowa Biodiesel Board notes this is the first piece of legislation passed in the U.S. to incentivize 30% biodiesel (B30). I look forward to playing a continued role in our energy evolution, as we enter a new era with Iowa at the forefront.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.