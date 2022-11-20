The difficulty of having had and continuing to have Kim Reynolds as Iowa’s governor is exacerbated by the knowledge that she (“the buck stops …”) can be held responsible for losing $30 million in federal money “that would have helped families access basic child care services.” Add that to the fact that she failed (again, that “buck”) to act to have the federal government “reallocate millions in unspent money” for rental assistance and affordable housing ($89 million — Telegraph Herald, Nov. 11)
And (much like Ashley Hinson — that “buck”) Reynolds said she would instead use the American Rescue Plan money for child care, meaning then that ARP money could not be used elsewhere. And, Reynolds, like Hinson, will, in all probability take credit for that.
Most of us remember where that ARP “buck” stopped: President Joe Biden. Thank you, Joe!
Cause for the loss of all this federal money? “Reviewing the paperwork on time.” Ah, a famous poet wrote: “When the attentions change, the jungle leaps in, and even the stones are split.” (That jungle was in Asia — is this “jungle” for Kim Reynolds her lack of attention because??)
One more reminder: how many times (and stories) from journalists trying to get on-time COVID reports from the governor’s office?
But what choice did we have? Sadly, folks, that choice ended with elections results on Nov. 8, 2022. Keep your own attentions focused.
