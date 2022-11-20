The difficulty of having had and continuing to have Kim Reynolds as Iowa’s governor is exacerbated by the knowledge that she (“the buck stops …”) can be held responsible for losing $30 million in federal money “that would have helped families access basic child care services.” Add that to the fact that she failed (again, that “buck”) to act to have the federal government “reallocate millions in unspent money” for rental assistance and affordable housing ($89 million — Telegraph Herald, Nov. 11)

And (much like Ashley Hinson — that “buck”) Reynolds said she would instead use the American Rescue Plan money for child care, meaning then that ARP money could not be used elsewhere. And, Reynolds, like Hinson, will, in all probability take credit for that.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.