Dubuque lost a sports legend recently with the death of Mike Reilly, known on the gridiron as “The Hammer.”
Reilly, an all-state player at Dubuque Senior and an Iowa all-American who played in Super Bowl IV for the Minnesota Vikings, died at the age of 77 on Friday, Oct. 18, in Dubuque.
Reilly had competed in football and track and field at Senior, and in 1960 was recognized as Iowa’s most outstanding athlete.
In 1963, his senior season at the University of Iowa, Reilly earned first-team all-Big Ten honors, was named first-team all-American, and was the Hawkeyes’ most valuable player. He is a member of Iowa’s Athletics Hall of Fame and was voted to the Hawkeyes’ All-Century team.
A linebacker, he was a fourth-round draft pick of the Chicago Bears in 1964 and played in 74 career NFL games. After five years with the Bears, he spent the 1969 season with the Vikings, who lost to the Kansas City Chiefs,
23-7, in the Super Bowl.
But football took its toll on Reilly, and he was diagnosed with early-
onset Alzheimer’s disease in 2005. His wife and caregiver, Nancy, became an advocate for the cause, speaking at the Alzheimer’s Association’s Walk to End Alzheimer’s in Dubuque in 2017.
Reilly will long be remembered for his grit on the football field, his charm in the broadcast booth and his larger-than-life presence in the community. He was a source of pride for Dubuque, a mantle he was honored to wear. As we bid farewell to Reilly, we hold his loved ones in our thoughts and offer a final cheer for The Hammer.
Average student loan debt is more than $38,000.
Some 35% of millennials have student loan debt.
Student loan debt is more common even than credit card or auto loan debt.
The number of people older than 60 carrying debt from student loans has quadrupled in the last decade — now at 2.8 million.
And what are the corporations within the industry doing to combat the combined $1.6 trillion in student debt that students (and former students) collectively face? Well, at Sallie Mae, executives and sales team members decided to mull those issues at a luxury resort in Maui.
Sallie Mae — the largest private student loan company — took 100-plus employees to Hawaii recently to celebrate a record year: $5 billion in student loans to 374,000 borrowers.
What a milestone to celebrate.
As you can imagine, Twitter users had something to say about it. Like @QuinnGG, who wrote: “Yesterday I had to decide if I should fill up a full tank of gas or buy more groceries for the week because I have a #salliemae payment due Monday and that’s where the rest of my $$ is going this week. I work three jobs. Hope the weather in Hawaii is nice!!!”
Private companies have the right to spend money on their employees as they see fit. But when their profits are made on the backs of students who need money to afford higher education, celebrating “sales goals” with a luxury vacation is tone deaf.
The last few months saw some controversy brewing on the Dubuque City Council, and members eventually landed in a stalemate, unable to agree even on who should be named to fill a council vacancy.
While that passed for high drama inside Dubuque’s council chambers, dust-ups and disagreements among elected officials, key city employees and even citizens isn’t so unusual.
Just ask the folks in East Dubuque. Or Peosta. Or Farley.
Each of these communities has been in the news recently with controversies of their own and changes in leadership positions. While that might seem like government in chaos, citizens must bear in mind that the work of cities and councils is seldom staid, and this, too, will likely pass.
City governance is hard work. Key city employees do not have easy jobs. Elected officials take on all kinds of headaches for little or no pay and almost always have other jobs that have little to do with the machinations of running a community. There will be flare-ups, personality conflicts and challenges.
And anyone who has been around city government for a while knows that criticism and conflict comes with the territory.
By and large, though, most city officials have the best interest of their community in mind and are trying to do what they believe is right. While it might be uncomfortable to watch, discourse is natural and necessary in government.