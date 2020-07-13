When Ashley Hinson says she wants to help Iowa’s workers, I wonder what she means. Anyone can look at her voting record in the Iowa House and see that she has voted against workers in the state when it mattered most.
In 2017 many union members packed the Iowa Capitol and demanded to retain their collective bargaining rights. And, these pleas fell on deaf ears. Iowa Republicans, including Ashley Hinson, voted to gut our collective bargaining rights. Public workers were most greatly hurt by this bill.
Her record also shows she voted to limit compensation for workers who receive shoulder injuries while on the job. And, just this past session, Hinson voted to pass a bill that protects factories and meatpacking plants from accountability in protecting their workers. Voting to take away rights isn’t helping Iowa’s workers.
When you want to help Iowa’s workers, you vote to keep them safe in the workplace and keep employers accountable. When you want to help Iowa’s workers, you don’t vote to take away their rights to bargain for wages and healthcare. If this is the way Hinson helps Iowa’s workers, they would be foolish to vote for her in November.