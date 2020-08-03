News in your town

Sharkey: Composting can help combat global warming

TH guidelines for letters to the editor

Double Take -- Giese: Costs of legalized marijuana many, if hazy

Our opinion: Governor should tell, not ask, people to wear masks in Iowa

Double Take -- Scharnau: Done right, marijuana legalization could be good for country

Dinsdale: Congress must support Medicaid, front-line workers

Leubsdorf: With campaign lagging, Trump has Pence dilemma

Our opinion: Dubuque City Council's effort to seek unheard voices commendable