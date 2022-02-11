There are service agencies that have filled needs in the community for so long that no one can imagine life in Dubuque without them.
Dubuque Rescue Mission is one such agency, having been serving meals and housing men faced with housing insecurity now for nine decades.
It was Feb. 14, 1932, when the mission opened its doors in the midst of the Great Depression. Its stats are staggering: In its first six days, the mission served 310 meals and housed 60 men. In 1943, 92,721 meals were served.
Today, the mission houses 29 men at the Main Street location, 15 men at transitional housing properties and another four in apartments. It serves breakfast and lunch daily as well as dinner on Mondays, Tuesdays and Fridays, usually feeding as many as 100 people at each meal.
Congrats to Dubuque Rescue Mission, longtime leader Rick Mihm, staff and its faithful volunteer corps. On the shoulders of facilities like the mission, Dubuque is able to care for its most vulnerable citizens.
Every business that relies on the U.S. Postal service to make deliveries in a timely fashion — including the newspaper industry — feels the pain the more this federal agency struggles.
At last, Congress has moved on legislation that could prop up the challenged agency with the Postal Service Reform Act.
Throwing her support behind the bill, U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson, R-Iowa, said in a press release, “The service that USPS provides to Iowans, especially those in rural communities, is critical — but it has been lacking.”
That’s absolutely true, particularly in eastern Iowa. Essential mail like prescriptions and utility bills have been significantly delayed — not to mention the delivery of newspapers.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos, D-Illinois, also put her weight behind the bill. “Unfortunately, decades of underinvestment and onerous financial restrictions have undermined this essential public service,” she said in a press release.
The situation is dire.
The postal service has had 14 consecutive years of net losses. Some projections show it running out of money completely in as little as two years.
It’s good to see area representatives backing efforts to get this critical piece of communication and commerce back on solid footing.
The National Mississippi River Museum & Aquarium long has been a great place for families to explore the wonders of river life. On Sunday, its hands-on, immersive and educational experiences all became even more accessible.
Museum officials set aside a special day to serve the needs of kids who might struggle with the sensory overload of a busy, buzzing, bright museum outing. Instead, they dialed things back with fewer people, less noise and dimmed lights.
For kids on the autism spectrum, and for their families, experiencing a museum on those terms made for a unique and more enjoyable outing.
For two hours before the museum’s regular opening, visitors could explore a toned-down version of the Port of Dubuque facility, with limited ambient sounds and flashing lights, among other adjustments. After hearing from parents seeking out such an opportunity, museum staff contacted other museums and aquariums across the country and collected tips on hosting an event tailored for visitors who would welcome a calmer environment.
Most area residents already know what a treasure we have in the river museum. When its staff reaches out to make accommodations so that all kids can experience the wonders within, that makes us even more proud of it.