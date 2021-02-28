I am not a resident of Ward 1 but I am a resident of Dubuque and endorse Susan Farber as a candidate for the City Council.
Knowing Susan for many years, I can attest that she is deeply committed to our city: past, present and future. She is forward thinking and her presence on the council will not be “same old.” I have no doubt that once Susan is elected she will be up to speed concerning Dubuque issues and the city budget. Her qualifications and experience speak to that.
I ask Ward 1 citizens to vote for Susan Farber so all citizens of Dubuque can benefit from her being a member of the City Council.