Escaping war and poverty in Germany, my family came to the hills of northeast Iowa in the summer of 1869 and bought the land that makes up our century farm in 1878. Arriving in this corner of Iowa must have been like entering the Garden of Eden: never-ending forests, spring-fed creeks, fertile fields and shelter from harsh midwestern storms in protected valleys. This Eden my family settled owes its unique resources to a geologic anomaly: the Driftless Region.
The Driftless Region is an area that dodged glaciers that flattened terrain throughout the Midwest during the last ice age. As a result, time has preserved microenvironments unchanged in nearly 500,000 years. These microenvironments still boast waterfalls, caves, and flora and fauna from prehistoric times not found anywhere else in the world.
One microenvironment even has a specific term, an algific talus slope. An algific talus slope is characterized by having air cooled by entering an ice cave from a higher elevation that finally feeds out through fissures at a lower elevation. This system maintains a constant temperature that remarkably mimics the prehistoric climate.
Indeed, a living fossil — the Iowa pleistocene snail — was discovered on one of these slopes. Since the air enters from sinkholes at higher elevations, disruption of air flow from several miles away can choke off the system. These threats have made the Iowa pleistocene snail a federally protected endangered species and further highlights the interconnectivity of this landscape.
Another example of this interconnectivity comes from my family’s arrival to Iowa. Like algific talus slopes, spring-fed creeks maintain a year-round temperature of 55 degrees required to support brook trout. As my family began to prosper, water quality began to decline, and brook trout disappeared. The many decades preceding saw a landscape devoid of brook trout and other fauna until conservationists began to repopulate the countryside with their extant cousins. Since many factors affect water quality, the brook trout lagged behind in their rebound.
My grandfather took the first steps 30 years ago to improve water quality by stabilizing the creek bank to prevent further erosion. Through a recent multi-year process, the Iowa DNR reintroduced the native Iowa brook trout to our creek where they now thrive. This work demonstrates we can help return this fragile habitat to a prehistoric Eden and that we should strive to do more.
Importantly, more work remains to better understand and protect these fragile spaces. While we typically think of unexplored landscapes existing in faraway jungles, we have them right here in Iowa. How many more undiscovered species, like the Iowa pleistocene snail, live here? Clearly, these species are survivors, and we should understand how they have survived the millennia. New species discovered in the Amazon lead to new medical treatments — could these species provide similar breakthroughs? Unfortunately, we may never have an answer due to continued development of concentrated animal feeding operations (CAFOs) in the area. For example, the Supreme Beef CAFO proposes to add 10,000 cattle — in a county with a human population of 17,000 — in the middle of this fragile environment. The addition of such a large number of cattle will undoubtedly affect water quality and threatens the future of these ecosystems.
Many times throughout history, species are eliminated from their native lands and too few are the times when we can participate in their return and preservation. I hope we ensure a landscape untouched for 500,000 years does not disappear on our watch. Moreover, as an eighth generation Iowan, I hope we protect these ecosystems so at minimum the next eight generations may enjoy these landscapes.