The recent letter from Pastor Assmus lacks facts. We should remind him that Democrats (Hillary Clinton) participated in the Benghazi investigation covering the truth throughout the proceedings. Remember, “What the heck difference does it make?”
Now they hold a faux hearing on an “insurrection” but continue to withhold thousands of hours of video. They talk about the death of a police officer who died days later of an existing heart condition.
They describe the event as “armed,” but a police officer used the only gun present to kill an unarmed woman. They refuse to release his name.
Speaker Pelosi banned participation by Republicans who would ask serious questions and replaced them with RINOs who faked their tears. It was pathetic political theater at its worst.
In Benghazi, President Obama told the military support to stand down and not protect our post. Pelosi denied extra Capitol police for Jan. 6, and the Democrat mayor refused a request for the National Guard.
Jan. 6 was a frightening event, but not without precedence. Remember when Senate Majority Leader Schumer threatened the Supreme Court and when his thugs pounded on the door screaming threats? In 1983, a leftist group exploded a bomb concealed under a bench outside the Senate chamber, blowing the hinges off the door. Remember when protesters gathered at the White House after the George Floyd murders and the president was taken to an underground bunker for protection?