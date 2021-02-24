Few people know and understand Dubuque and its incredible history the way John Pregler does. John is a lifelong local historian. His local research has contributed to the history books in more ways than one.
John was born and raised in Dubuque and is no stranger to Dubuque politics and community service. Our father, Walter Pregler, has spent 55 years serving the citizens of Dubuque in many capacities.
John has that same desire and commitment, not only to represent Ward 1, but all of Dubuque. John is knowledgeable of city affairs, follows council proceedings, and served on Dubuque’s Long-Range Planning Advisory Commission for the past 10 years. He is willing to press for further discussion on topics citizens feel have not been fully researched and vetted. John’s vision for Dubuque comes with an eye for fiscal responsibility. He has a BA in business administration from the University of Dubuque. He is intelligent, articulate and willing to listen to his constituents.
As vice president of a consulting company, he has worked extensively with municipalities, state and federal governments, providing asset management, design programs, master plans and budget recommendations. He has traveled the United States, seeing firsthand what other cities are doing. He will bring an extraordinary perspective and fresh view to the council table.
I encourage Ward 1 voters to vote for John on March 2.