I find the inconsistencies regarding the education of our youth frustrating. In the Jan. 26 TH, readers were informed of legislative proposals to allow students in struggling schools to use government money to pay for enrollment in private schools. In Dubuque, elementary students at Fulton and Lincoln would be eligible. These proposals were critiqued by various elected officials as taking money from public coffers and having, “huge class and racial implications.”
On Jan. 27, the TH informed readers of a better received legislative proposal to expand existing Child Care Tax Credits which-along with Iowa’s universal free preschool program-allow government funds to support private centers. Obviously, an expanded tax credit for households making up to $90,000 or 1.5 times average household income has class and racial implications. Each tax credit is, ultimately, a dollar taken from the public funds.
My frustration is the use of our limited resources to expand benefits for middle-class largely White households while arguing a lack of resources and disparate impact to critique a policy that benefits students that are disproportionately of color and overwhelmingly poor. All, while effectively mandating these same low-income children attend what are federally recognized as among the poorest performing 5% of schools in the state.
If government assistance to attend private kindergarten is wrong, then so too should be government assistance for private preschool and credits for private child care. Otherwise, government assistance should go to what benefits the child educationally. A choice, like child care and preschool, that should be left to the parents.