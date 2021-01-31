We respectfully encourage residents in Ward 1 to elect Susan Farber for City Council. Susan is a native Dubuquer, and an astute small-business owner. She believes small-business development helps to define the uniqueness of Dubuque. Susan has shown her commitment to our community and possesses the life/business experiences necessary to make sound, informed decisions.
Susan believes in historic preservation, what it has achieved for Dubuque, and its impactful role in economic development. This is evidenced by her rehabilitation of historic properties on West Fourth and Bluff Streets, being among the first to begin the conversion of the Cathedral District into a quality, livable neighborhood. Susan understands how adaptive, mixed-use buildings, both residential and commercial, are key to the continued preservation of our heritage. As well, her service extends to the board of directors of the nonprofit Heritage Works, who works to leverage architectural heritage to drive community revitalization and economic development. Susan has a personal desire to give back to her hometown.