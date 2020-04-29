Political leaders and un-elected financial “professionals” have chosen to “create” money as the means to restart our economy within a society struggling to assure access to healthcare and public education — although we now spend more per capita than any nation.
I suggest everyone read the entire Declaration of Independence — especially the introduction: “We hold these truths to be self-evident, that all men are created equal, that they are endowed by their Creator with certain unalienable rights, that among these are life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.”
These and other inspiring words will not be enough to rebuild our nation. Every citizen must start the “rebuilding” process at local levels. “All politics is local” — a phrase used by Tip O’Neill, former speaker of the House of Representatives. If we hope to achieve “self-evident unalienable rights” for all citizens — we all must become more involved in efforts to insure that our children can achieve their full potential while also assuring that every citizen has access to affordable health care.
These objectives must be examined in relation to how we spend our money — our checkbook gives a clear indication of our national priorities. Our checkbook balance is overdrawn, and recent events indicate that military spending is not an essential service to defeat a pandemic, nor respond to a financial recession similar to 2008, and now an ominous global challenge.