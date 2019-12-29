I am writing to totally agree with Mr. David H. Patton on the young people thinking we older folks should move into nursing facilities or the like so that they can buy our homes. Yes, they don’t realize what some of those facilities charge.
My mother was in a facility for just short of five years and went through approximately $350,000.
His exact words — “I learned to ‘save for a rainy day’ — to ‘spend wisely’ — to ‘waste not, want not’ — to ‘get by with what I had.’ I also learned to work for all I received and not live off handouts or the welfare system.”
Also, just as he said, you youngins spend, spend, spend trying to get the latest, the biggest etc., etc., and you want it now. And schools aren’t teaching money management, how to budget or how to spend wisely. No problem with the baby boomers!