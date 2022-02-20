Twenty-eight days, and so much information to condense in this short month.
Martin Luther King, yes, he is one of the most recognized African American leaders of the civil rights movement, along with Malcolm X, Rosa Parks, Fannie Lou Hamer, Ruby Bridges, and many others on the national scene.
We should also consider some local African Americans who have made history. My mother, Ruby Sutton, whose name is on the community’s multicultural center. She is also listed in the Iowa African American Museum She received the Telegraph Herald First Citizen Award in 1984. I was the first African American woman to be appointed to the Dubuque City Council and then, elected by Ward 4 citizens in 2011 to a full term. Ernest Jackson was the first African American male to receive the TH First Citizen Award in 2021. Then there is Captain Robert Martin, one of the Tuskegee Airmen for whom the Dubuque Regional Airport terminal may be named.
So, how far have we come in Black history here in our city and the State of Iowa?
Yes, one can say there have been great strides, but I would say we have even further to go to move the needle and to be more intentional than we have been.
There are several examples:
Home ownership.
- Only about 60 African Americans own their home here in Dubuque. There could be several factors, such as finances and discrimination. Even today, the old acts persist. There are abstracts in the deeds of at least 100 homes, which say “this house is not to be sold to someone of Black descent for 50 years.” This is quite the obstacle to get ahead of, and to make changes, but it remains.
The rental situation.
- It is improving, but there are problems. Some property managers still make statements that voucher holders need not apply. Voucher holders, including many older White and Black residents, are restricted to parts of the city. The geographical choices change little from year to year. Finally, under guidance and funding from the city, rehab is being done. But not because some of the owners deemed it necessary. Some were acting under court order. There have also been problems with leases. In one class-action lawsuit, an owner of many downtown properties was sued by the tenants. The property owners were ordered to repair their building and bring buildings up to code and repay their tenants. The judge found eighteen violations of Iowa law in the leases., A message to all property managers who mismanage their holdings was sent. “That this will not be tolerated any longer.”
Hate crimes.
- In 1991, cross burnings left the city a national image of racism. Regrettably, a cross was burned again in the Bee Branch area. In 2016, we had another hate crime charge here in Dubuque. Members of Dubuque Branch of the NAACP receive hate mail.
Criminal Justice that is unequal and unjust.
- There are the ACLU reports regarding the marijuana arrests of African Americans, greater than the population. If you are White with a drug problem, often it is considered a medical problem. If you are Black, it is often considered a criminal offense.
Education.
- The schools with the largest percentage of African Americans have lower performance scores and are in the recognized USDA food desert — families who do not have access to a grocery store for healthy and affordable food. One’s brain and body cannot work well on a donut and soda.
In my view, the above is a synopsis of our local Black history month.
The implications are clear. How can we move forward if we continue to accept these disparities as they are? We cannot. We as a community are diminished when any members of our community are diminished. In sum, we are all in this together and must work together. Everyone deserves a seat at the table to be heard (not just a representative).
To paraphrase “Every Voice and Sing” (considered the Black National Anthem since 1910):
We must face the reality of our “weary years” and our “silent tears” and “march on ‘til victory is won,” “true to our native land” (i.e., America and Iowa).