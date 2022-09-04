Labor Day is upon us again.

It’s hard to imagine that Labor Day is here already. This has been a very busy year. Work has been busy. We continue to have a lot of grocery deliveries every couple of weeks. Our food giveaways and breakfasts have been busy as well. Obviously there are still a lot of people in our community struggling to get by, even with low unemployment numbers.

Townsend is business manager of IBEW Local 704 in Dubuque.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.