It’s hard to imagine that Labor Day is here already. This has been a very busy year. Work has been busy. We continue to have a lot of grocery deliveries every couple of weeks. Our food giveaways and breakfasts have been busy as well. Obviously there are still a lot of people in our community struggling to get by, even with low unemployment numbers.
We have been hearing a lot of talk this year about workforce shortages. This is a real problem, and we definitely need to do a better job of recruiting/retaining workers in the Dubuque area. Many workers are stressed because of the overtime required due to short staffing. Long hours and increased pressure to produce more on the job is also creating a more dangerous work environment for workers.
This year’s parade theme is “Unions Building a Path to the Middle Class.” I believe this is a very accurate statement. In the construction trades, you can apply for an apprenticeship and earn wages while going to school and learning a skill. All of the trades have some form of apprentice training, they all vary a little, but the concept is the same. If you work a union job, you have a contract, and that contract makes for a more fair workplace. Workers all across the country are pulling together and forming unions to create more dignity and respect in the workplace.
I try to stay out of politics as much as possible in these articles. It seems to me that the president gets too much credit when things are going well and too much blame when they are not. I am really tired of how polarized our world has become. You can’t seem to have a civil conversation anymore. I feel the people on the extreme of both sides love to create their own facts. As someone once said, people are entitled to their own opinion, not their own facts.
With that, I will let you go, stay safe and find a way to join a union.
Townsend is business manager of IBEW Local 704 in Dubuque.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.