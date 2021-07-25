Dubuque County supervisors will have to forgive county residents if they are a little tired of the topic of county office space. Despite years of discussion, consultants, surveys and plenty of money spent, county government still somehow doesn’t have the space it needs.
The issue precedes all of the current county supervisors. While it wasn’t a problem of their making, here’s hoping they can find a solution that is more than the short-term fixes the county has been piecemealing for more than a decade.
In 2012, the county hired the Mercer Group Inc. to provide a detailed look at the county office space at that time and make recommendations for acquiring more with options that included leasing, buying or building new facilities. The consultant also gathered input from department heads about future needs. For that consult, the county paid about $10,000.
A year later, the county had created a space task force that evaluated more than 20 different properties for possible use as county government offices. This time, FEH Associates architecture and engineering firm was hired to consult for the county, study future needs and present options to the Board of Supervisors. Over about 18 months of work, Dubuque County paid FEH more than $40,000 for its services.
Meanwhile, another architectural consultant, Gordon Mills, was paid more than $8,000 in the same period, and the law firm Simmons Perrine Moyer Bergman PLC got nearly $15,000 from Dubuque County for consulting on legal matters and office space.
By 2016, when the county issued another request for proposals for office space, the cost of the multi-year search was nearly $203,000.
There were discussions around using space in the Historic Federal Building. There were discussions around using space in the Novelty Iron Works Building. And there were discussions around using space in the Roshek Building. All were eventually dismissed.
Then, in 2018 came the plan to spend $17 million to rebuild the main county road shop and a West End office building to house county offices. Then — good news — it came in under budget and only cost $11 million (though closer to $13 million with all the furnishings). Employees moved in the summer of 2019.
Now, just two years later, county office space is once again an issue. After a decade of consultants, discussions and planning, and spending millions on a new building, we still aren’t where we want to be.
The county still leases 10 properties around Dubuque for about $337,000 a year. And a change in state elections laws necessitates a change in county elections offices. (That state law dictates where the auditor’s office needs to be in relation to voting sites is another editorial comment altogether.)
That has county supervisors, once again, discussing county office space. Supervisors Harley Pothoff and Ann McDonough think the county should act to address the space issues. Jay Wickham, the veteran of the group, remembers the long history of this topic and is far more reluctant.
If the elections office space must be addressed, then the county will have to address it. But the county should step carefully before jumping into more space-needs analysis. Let’s remember, consultants along the way were said to be addressing future needs. Yet before the bills are even paid off, the county’s space isn’t big enough?
Supervisors should press pause, review all the past consulting efforts that have been bought and paid for, and work toward a long-term space usage plan.