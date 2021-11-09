I think it was wonderful that the federal government stepped in with stimulus checks to help struggling Americans whose livelihood was threatened by the COVID-19 pandemic! (Sad to say, many have misused those funds for their own self-interests!)
I also really liked the idea of updating our highways, roads and infrastructure — better yet, that the wealthy will end up footing the bill! The only thing is, haven’t we heard a similar type of promise that someone else will be paying for this or that? In reality, it will simply fall back onto the middle class!
You also need to know, most billionaires got where they are either by underhanded maneuvering, or else walking over anyone who got in their way! Just as disheartening, they’ve shipped jobs out of this country, hidden money in offshore accounts or paid off members of Congress — just to make even more of the greenbacks! All the while, paying nothing in taxes! Therefore, if you really think they plan to pay for something that doesn’t benefit them, think again.
See, it’s the wealthy who control what goes on in this country, therefore, they’ll be telling us what to do, not the other way around! We also know politicians make numerous promises to get elected, however, when push comes to shove, they often end up changing their tune, while backtracking on what was said.