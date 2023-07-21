It was a great celebration this week when the Captain Robert L. Martin Commemoration Committee and Dubuque branch of the NAACP hosted a plaque recognition ceremony observing the one-year anniversary of the official renaming of Dubuque Regional Airport’s main terminal.

The Dubuque Regional Airport Commission and other community leaders should be proud of the effort made to name the airport terminal in honor of Martin, a Dubuque native and Tuskegee Airman.

