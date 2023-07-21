It was a great celebration this week when the Captain Robert L. Martin Commemoration Committee and Dubuque branch of the NAACP hosted a plaque recognition ceremony observing the one-year anniversary of the official renaming of Dubuque Regional Airport’s main terminal.
The Dubuque Regional Airport Commission and other community leaders should be proud of the effort made to name the airport terminal in honor of Martin, a Dubuque native and Tuskegee Airman.
All those who supported this effort should be commended.
The renaming of the terminal followed a two-year campaign by Martin’s family members and several Dubuque residents to make it happen, raising $100,000 to fund the construction and installation of a monument at the airport.
This is a great way to honor the war hero who earned the Distinguished Flying Cross, the Purple Heart and the Congressional Gold Medal, among other commendations.
Martin’s achievements and his humble roots in Dubuque are part of local history that should be told, saluted and immortalized. The Dubuque Regional Airport Commission, the Martin family and community organizers have done a great service by shining a light on this hero’s story for years to come.
“The best time to plant a treewas 20 years ago. The second best time is now.” — Chinese Proverb
That old saying has been construed to encompass a broader meaning in some corporate environs, but today, we can take this sage advice quite literally. This is a great time to plant a tree.
The City of Dubuque and local nonprofit Dubuque Trees Forever have teamed up to make it easier than ever to get planting. The city recently announced the return of its tree voucher program, which will provide participants with vouchers ranging from $75 to $250 to purchase and plant trees in their yards. The program is designed to thicken the community’s tree canopy, particularly in low-income areas with sparse tree coverage.
People who register for the program will be required to attend one of the two planned information sessions scheduled on Thursday, July 27, and Aug. 17. The value of the voucher each participant receives will depend on where his or her home is located. Residents living in the downtown area, which was deemed to have the lowest tree canopy density, are the most likely to receive the highest voucher amount.
The benefits of trees are myriad. Just walking among them relieves stress and provides a calming effect. Trees help our environment by producing oxygen, reducing stormwater runoff and soil erosion, and providing habitat for birds and other wildlife. And does anything beat relaxing in the shade of a tree? That shade also helps lower energy costs.
The vouchers, which must be used between Sept. 1 and Nov. 1, will be redeemable at local stores — Wagner’s Nursery, Steve’s Ace Home & Garden and Cornerstone Nursery.
Lafayette County, Wis., scored a win for rural health care with the groundbreaking for its much-anticipated new hospital.
A crowd of more than 150 people gathered Saturday for the ceremonial celebration for the new, $64.8 million Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County, drawing area residents, politicians and hospital staff to the 36-acre parcel south of Darlington, where the new facility is already under construction.
The more-than-82,000-square-foot building should be erected by October of 2024, with a move-in date set for early 2025. The new facility will give providers a more strategic and efficient setup, enabling a smoother health care delivery system.
U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin, D-Wis., who helped secure a total of $9 million in congressionally directed spending awards for the hospital project, said the new facility will help citizens continue to receive high-quality care close to home.
It’s great to see communities and the federal government investing in rural health care. The people of Lafayette County and the surrounding area can feel proud of the strong community effort that brought this project to fruition.
