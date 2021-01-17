On Friday, Jan. 8, the Telegraph Herald front page photo of the president was captioned, “Concession.” This was a distortion of the fact. Mr. Trump has never conceded. He did say that there would be a peaceful transfer of power but only after the Capitol Hill tragedy that has cost five people’s lives.
This might seem like nitpicking, but it is actually a very important distinction. The president’s refusal to concede was a major fuel for the deplorable events on Jan. 6. A relatively small but very angry and entitled group of his supporters listened to his speech on the mall and, inflamed by his insincere rhetoric, invaded and defaced the U.S. Capitol.
Trump led a treasonous attempt to overthrow a free and fair election. And now, he has the capacity to begin healing our nation with a few sincere words, but his arrogance and hunger for power prevent him from putting our nation’s welfare before all else. Shame on him and shame on the system that has created and supported him.