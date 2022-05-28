In reading the newsletter from one of our local colleges today it reports that “by permanently removing the ACT and SAT requirement, as well as the application fee, we are removing barriers for all prospective students … This is an incredible step forward in our admission policy.”
Not so fast.
As a retired long-time counselor who assisted students and their parents to develop vocational goals, parents and students need to be aware of a few things. First, the student’s high school grades closely followed by their ACT/SAT scores are the best predictors of college success. Second, only a little more than half of the students who attend a four-year liberal arts college graduate, and then it is another question as to whether they obtain their job goal. What is fairly certain is that they will have substantial debt upon graduation. Third, many liberal arts colleges are struggling to survive since the pool of students has shrunk. Note more sports offerings to attract students.
Two-year schools or even certification programs offer a better outcome for many. Just recently I heard a man who hires truck drivers say that he is at a point “I will hire a person now who has some common sense and can fog a mirror and they may realize a six-figure salary.” Liberal arts programs are wonderful but are not for all. On the other hand, I would like to see vocational training programs offer some basic liberal arts courses such as grammar, government, psychology/mental hygiene, and history.
