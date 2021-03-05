In regard to the Feb. 19 lead TH story, “Iowa GOP advances elections bill,” I noted the periods for in-person voting and mail-in early voting would both be reduced from 29 to 18 days; the period within which to request an absentee ballot would be reduced by 50 days; as well as other restrictions and limitations.
This, following a record 1.7 million Iowans voting in the 2020 presidential election without a single incident of voter fraud in the state. A million of these voters cast their votes by absentee ballot. Opposition to the bill in eastern Iowa is bipartisan. The Iowa State Association of County Auditors, which represents election commissioners in all 99 counties and has a Republican president, opposes it. It is opposed by disabilities rights groups, AARP, Labor Unions, the League of Women Voters, the American Civil Liberties Union, etc. And the purpose of this elections bill is ???