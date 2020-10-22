Do I care if you don’t vote for any of my favorite candidates? No! Do I care if you don’t vote at all? Yes!
America’s Founding Fathers risked everything to be free of a tyrant who had total control of their lives. Their efforts resulted in a new democratic form of government. In essence it was “Of the people, by the people, for the people.”
By their votes they selected men of high character, who, by their integrity and dedication, guided our country to freedom and prosperity. Where are we now?
Today’s leaders seemingly are devoid of that same commitment. They appear to be lackeys to their political party and their shadowy, (or not so shadowy) benefactors ...?
Are you OK with the current anger and strife so prevalent in our country? Do you want to end “Obamacare” and lessen welfare? Then vote Republican.
Are you desiring “Healthcare for all, free college, expanded welfare, etc.? Then vote Democratic.
I’m not looking forward to either promised outcome.
If you’ve been unfortunate enough to suffer through all the opposing ads, which are so full of vitriolic accusations and mistruths, you must conclude that all of the candidates are crooked, cheaters and liars with no redeeming values.
We are now at a defining moment in the future of our state, our country and the free world. Current challenges from the pandemic, social unrest and ever-increasing natural disasters, demand Americans of all stripe (and especially politicians), meet in the middle and work together for a better future.
Your opinion, no matter your leaning, has never been more crucial. Take a deep breath, pause, collect your thoughts, engage your conscience and then vote as you see fit.
After the elections, we must accept the will of the majority and support the winners, even if they weren’t of our choice. This is how Americans move forward in unison.
Just vote — yes, you!