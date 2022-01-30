When a community seeks to add a new development and neighbors object to the change, there’s a label people attach to that mindset — “not in my backyard.”
In plenty of situations, that “NIMBY” label has been dismissed as closed-minded and anti-progress. But for neighbors, a big new development that will change the feel of the neighborhood can be a tough thing to reckon with.
It’s easy to support a progressive change when it will have no impact on your home environment. When it could bring dramatic change to your doorstep, that’s harder to accept.
Two such projects moving forward locally have raised concerns among residents in the area, and those concerns should be considered carefully.
In Galena, Ill., a developer has proposed a major resort and lodging project to be constructed around the Marine Hospital, 1304 Park Ave.
Plans call for rehabilitating the Marine Hospital to include lodging, a coffee bar/lounge and exhibit space. Two new buildings also would be constructed: a main building with lodging, restaurant, event and pool/spa amenities and a café building. In addition, the resort would include more than 100 guest cottages, a vineyard and winery, extensive gardens and walking paths.
Sounds like a pretty cool attraction. But it also sounds like it would draw a whole lot more activity to a quiet area. The city’s Zoning Board of Appeals will hold a public hearing with developers next month to discuss the plans.
In Dubuque, the City Council signed off on the purchase of 156 acres for a planned industrial park northwest of the Southwest Arterial and U.S. 61 intersection.
Again, it’s a worthy project. Construction of the Southwest Arterial opened a gateway to further development, and city officials would be remiss were they not to capitalize on it.
Economic development officials long have talked about the benefits of having locations ready for companies looking to move or expand.
Still, life would change for area residents who would soon have an industrial park right next to their neighborhood.
In both cases, local officials must take care to hear, recognize and remediate when possible the concerns of area residents. The lament of neighbors shouldn’t necessarily spike a project — especially plans such as these that could bring long-term benefits to a broader area. But neighbors’ concerns shouldn’t be brushed aside, either.
Dubuque officials have vowed transparency going forward to keep residents informed. That’s a good place to start. It’s unlikely there is any compromise to be made that would allay the concerns of neighbors when a big development is in the works. But good communication and some effort to address issues such as traffic, noise or pollution could go a long way toward coexisting peacefully.