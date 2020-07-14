Sometimes life events demand we do things beyond our comfort level, either out of urgency or necessity. Or both. This is probably one of those times.
While our nation grapples with racial inequality and how to fix a structure that has been fractured for centuries, it is time to raise our voices. As white Americans living in the comfort of privilege, we can no longer remain silent. In her book, “Me and White Supremacy,” Layla Saad describes white silence as “when people with white privilege stay complicitly silent when it comes to issues of race and white supremacy.” She says this type of silencing occurs because of “a fear of being incapable of talking about race without coming apart.” The silence, therefore, equals inaction. Her words strike a chord that is calling for us to say something.
Having grown up in rural Iowa in the ’50s and ’60s, we did not have interactions with Black or brown people. We were taught to be kind and respect people, but our circle was so small that we only knew people who looked like us. It wasn’t until years later while living in Dubuque, that our lives were richly blessed with people of color, and friendships were formed. In our conversations, we started to learn of the Black experience, and our eyes were opened to how different our experiences were. We began to realize that many of the struggles, challenges and fears of Black people are based solely on the color of their skin.
Our initial response to hearing the term “white privilege” makes us uncomfortable and might be one of denial, because all of us have challenges and struggles that get in the way of our dreams. However, we soon realize that our lives are utterly different than those of our Black friends; and we do, in fact, live in a world of white privilege.
Acknowledging our white privilege is the first step we are taking to move forward. Unpacking white privilege starts with us exploring how our own unconscious biases impact our views of Black people. We are forced to recognize the implicit biases that seep into every part of our day-to-day interactions and reactions to the events in our lives.
Secondly, we need to address the systemic racism that is deeply embedded in our society. How do we fix a system that is so unjustly flawed? This includes the criminal justice system, education, housing and the economic system that is currently in place. In every institution we are part of, we must evaluate what needs changing.
This is difficult, and there is much work ahead. Voting for people who will work for racial equality is one way to make changes. We need to consider candidates who honor the dignity of every person and will work to reform our society and ensure racial equality.
For us, the pain of racism and inequality has become even more personal. Fourteen years ago, our daughter gave birth to her bi-racial son. Our beautiful grandson is now a handsome Black teenager who is beloved by our family. When we hear about the racist acts that are bombarding our world today, we are overwhelmed with sadness and fear. How can we, as a society, let these racial injustices continue? What lies ahead for our grandson as he navigates this world where his skin color determines his future?
Martin Luther King, Jr., so eloquently stated that, “we will have to repent in this generation not merely for the hateful words and actions of the bad people but for the appalling silence of the good people.”
Let’s not be silent.