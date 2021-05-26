In the “Ask Amy” column in the May 22 edition of the TH, Amy missed an opportunity to inform her readers of options besides addressing seniors as “Sweetie, Honey, Deary, or young man.” She recognized that these terms demean seniors but she did not offer the proper way to address not only seniors but people. When one does not know the name of the person then males are addressed as “sir” and all females are “ma’am.’” (These titles for females are after the French mademoiselle for an unmarried female and madame for married or, a subjective rule, a woman about 25 or older.) I learned this as a child when I helped my father in his retail store waiting on customers.
It is the same rule for the military. When I was in the U.S. Army all officers and enlisted persons addressed civilians as “sir” or “ma’am.” And, when I check today, the Army representative tells me that civilians should respond the same way to military personnel no matter the rank “sir” or “ma’am.”