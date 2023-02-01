In the Jan. 24 edition of the TH, a letter writer wrote about some law enforcement officials wrapping themselves in the Constitution and ignoring their oath to enforce certain laws. Such a foolish statement.
Did the Jo Daviess County sheriff and state’s attorney not take an oath to protect and preserve the Constitution? Apparently, he believes all laws passed are constitutional and that human beings cannot make mistakes.
You know, I have several guns, and in my 75 years of ownership, not one gun has gone out and killed anyone. If gun-control laws worked, Chicago would be Mayberry R.F.D.
Legal gun owners have 300 million guns and probably a trillion rounds of ammo. Seriously, if we were the problem, you’d know it. I have no problem with vigorous background checks when it comes to firearms. But while we’re at it, let’s do the same when it comes to illegal immigrants, showing voter I.D. and candidates running for office. The Marxists and Communists who get voted into Congress actually pose more of a threat to us than any legal gun ever could. The sheriff and the attorney understand what we’re asking for, simple as that.
Leave us alone and stop trying to take away our right to protect the things we cherish most, with the weapons we deem necessary. Who should be run out of office are the people who cannot take the Second Amendment seriously.
