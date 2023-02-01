In the Jan. 24 edition of the TH, a letter writer wrote about some law enforcement officials wrapping themselves in the Constitution and ignoring their oath to enforce certain laws. Such a foolish statement.

Did the Jo Daviess County sheriff and state’s attorney not take an oath to protect and preserve the Constitution? Apparently, he believes all laws passed are constitutional and that human beings cannot make mistakes.

