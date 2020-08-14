As a way to maintain physical and mental health throughout the coronavirus pandemic, my family has adopted biking. It seems we are not alone, as bike sales have recently seen its largest spike in the United States since the 1970s oil crisis.
Though unprecedented, this increased demand for biking provides a perfect opportunity for Iowa’s transportation system to make a zero-carbon upgrade and implement comprehensive biking legislation.
Single-occupancy cars taking short trips are incredibly inefficient. Iowa’s cars and trucks are responsible for more than a quarter of the state’s global warming pollution. Americans should have options other than getting in their car to get to work, run errands, or recreate. With clean, electric cars and buses, and safe streets for walking and biking, we can take a big bite out of Iowa’s contribution to global warming.
To see real change in biking legislation, we must urge Senators Grassley and Ernst to support the policy recommendations in the Select Committee on the Climate Crisis’ recommendation to authorize funding for walking and biking infrastructure, recreational trail projects, and walking paths to schools.