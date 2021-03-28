Multiple pieces of legislation are pending in Iowa to amend penalties for low-level marijuana possession.
One pending measure, SF 533, would reduce the penalty for the possession of up to five grams of marijuana from a criminal misdemeanor, punishable by up to 6 months in jail and a maximum fine of $1,000, to a simple misdemeanor, which can result in up to 30 days in jail and maximum $855 fine. SF 533 was approved by the Senate Judiciary Committee earlier this month, and is now eligible to head to the Senate floor for consideration.
While this bill is a step in the right direction, it does not go far enough. No one should face any amount of jail time for minor, nonviolent marijuana possession offenses. Lawmakers should consider fully decriminalizing, or at the very least removing the threat of jail time, for small amounts of marijuana possession. There are already many pieces of legislation pending that would do just that.
In 2018, more than 4,300 Iowans were arrested for marijuana as a result of the current law. Over 90% of those were arrested for possession only. Black Iowans are more than seven times more likely to be arrested for marijuana law violations than White Iowans. This cannot continue.
As lawmakers consider amending marijuana possession penalties, they should do so in a way that will provide maximum benefit for the people of Iowa. Freedom to grow and consume marijuana by adults, without penalty.