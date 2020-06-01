Pro-life? Wear a mask.
Wearing a mask, until this infectious virus is contained, guards the lives of others and could make the difference between life and death for anyone we meet. We could be carrying the virus but not have any symptoms and unknowingly infect someone else.
Being pro-choice about wearing a mask and choosing not to wear one could put people we meet in churches, stores, gas stations, gyms, businesses and other public places at risk for contracting the COVID-19 virus and possibly dying.
Choosing to wear a mask in public places doesn’t take away our freedom or make us look weak. Choosing to wear a mask in public places shows others that we respect their right to live, their freedom and their dignity as human beings and that we are strong enough to defend that right. Are we pro-life if we act in a way that jeopardizes the lives of those who may be vulnerable to catching the virus? Are we really free if our actions take away the freedom of others to live or achieve their full potential in this life?
When we wear a mask in public, we show by example that we are
seriously committed to being pro-life and strong enough to guard the lives of others with our own.