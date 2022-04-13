Vladimir Putin’s brutal war justifies the question how autocrats attained their top positions. How did they get started and how were they able to climb to the political top?
A look at historical facts of the political careers of Stalin, Hitler and Mussolini offers some answers which demythologize some false notions. All three dictators had similar socio-political origins and surprisingly similar popular and bureaucratic support bases — and so did and does Putin.
All three came from modest personal circumstances and started from an insignificant beginning. Yet, all took advantage of horrible socio-economic conditions in their country to forge a new political party which promised grandiose solutions to the masses.
All three adopted symbols and appealed to a romanticized national past. Hitler the swastika, Stalin the hammer and sickle and Mussolini the fascist symbol of concentrated power of ancient Rome, which also adorns several buildings in D.C.
All three started from the bottom on up, as did Putin, with a growing number of supporters who were attracted to the ideology and political promises offered by the proto-autocrats. To root their political movements into the people, Mussolini forged the Black Shirts, Hitler the Brown Shirts and Stalin the Red Guards which became the Red Army. Membership in these organizations was prestigious, honored, revered and offered the promise of being part in solving severe national problems.
Essentially, these movements originated from the people, from the bottom on up and were exploited by the emerging proto-dictators for their personal political careers. None could have succeeded without a sufficient support among the people, thus the surprising democratic origin of dictatorships.
Before entering politics, the careers of all three did not fare well in the private sector. Hitler was denied entry into an art academy. Stalin was expelled from a seminary and robbed a bank and Mussolini’s own socialist party disowned him. All three engaged in violent activities to forge their political careers.
Once their political careers took off, they engaged in purging left wing and right wing deviationists and gradually, in a brutal fashion, forged a one-party government.
This was tolerated and supported by a sufficiently large percentage of the people and a sufficiently large sector of the bureaucracies. Without that support none could have been successful. To offer hope and optimism to the masses, Stalin imposed forced industrialization, building huge hydroelectric dams, etc., to catch up with the West while Mussolini presumably made the trains run on time, drained the swamps and eliminated the Mafia while Hitler built four-lane highways and other major projects to reduce unemployment. In each case the workers and the bureaucrats did the productive work but perversely their achievements were anthropomorphized into the notion that Stalin, Mussolini and Hitler “built” these monster projects. It was a giant public relations ploy.
Once a one-party government was formed by eliminating competing parties, foreign adventures drew the attention of all three dictators. Though Stalin at first followed the slogan “socialism in one country,” he did aim eventually to spread communism abroad.
Mussolini attempted to expand Italy’s African colonies, though that led to horrible warfare. Hitler, admiring the British global empire, aimed at acquiring land and resources in Eastern Europe.
All three were opportunists and, as such, wooed those who had monetary resources or could be helpful directly or indirectly.
Putin romanticizes the Soviet era yet ironically and hypocritically profiteered vastly from Russia’s post-communistic move toward capitalism. He gathered the support of capitalistic oligarchs as did Hitler and Mussolini and, in a qualified way, even Stalin who imported western capitalists and western money to industrialize Russia.
In the final analysis, all pretended to be democratic, to serve the people yet took brutal advantage of hyped up and overpoliticized supporters to oppress people through the use of people. Oligarchs are Putin’s courtiers who act as sycophantically as toadies did attending historical royal courts. The actions of all prove that democracy without ethics and morality tend to degrade quite often into mob rule as was also evident on Jan. 6th. That event, indirectly exemplified attempts at one party rule, too. It fits into the background of all autocrats who cannot sustain themselves without first being democratically anchored in the masses.
H. H. Hoppe’s book “Democracy: The God That Failed” offers a superb analysis of autocracies as did an older book by Jose Ortega y Gassett, “The Rebellion of the Masses.”
Conclusion: ethics and morality should prevail and dominate any democratic activity. Without it there is no future nor hope in politics.