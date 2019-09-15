Expanding the Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is neither a unique nor new idea, but it deserves new consideration.
Some might dismiss this opinion as just a sore-loser response to what we consider a couple of recent poor decisions. However, while there is no denying that 2-1 votes to award a no-bid contract and to open up most county roads to ATVs and UTVs contribute to this renewed call to consider the number of supervisors in Dubuque County, this is not a position formulated over the past several weeks.
We’ve editorialized in favor of studying this question years before any of the three incumbents took office. (Those editorials appeared Dec. 3, 2004 and Aug. 29, 2010, if you’re keeping score at home.)
Citizens and editorial boards will agree with certain decisions, and they will disagree — and with the present roster, we’ve done both — but one decision, by itself, cannot justify reconfiguring an entire county board.
With a three-member board, a supervisor with an idea needs to convince one and only one colleague it’s a good idea. Yes, it’s a majority of the board, and legal, but a 2-1 majority represents a pretty low bar.
A three-member board also poses clear challenges for supervisors — especially those trying to comply with Iowa’s open meetings laws, which prohibit decisions by a board majority outside of an open, public session. Talking to just one other colleague — kicking around ideas or testing the waters for consensus — before officially voting on an issue necessitates a difficult legal dance. Having five supervisors instead of three makes those one-on-one conversations easier and compliant.
A larger Dubuque County Board of Supervisors is not a groundbreaking or innovative proposal.
It’s common elsewhere. According to their websites, of Iowa’s 10 largest-population counties, six have five supervisors. The other four, including Dubuque, have three. Of the seven counties above Dubuque in population, five have five supervisors.
Five-supervisor boards are not limited to larger counties. One example is Jones County, with a population one-fifth of the size of Dubuque County.
But there can be too much of a “good thing.” Consider Jo Daviess County, Ill., and Grant County, Wis., which in recent years reduced their rosters — but still seat 17 supervisors.
At least three of Iowa’s 10 most populous counties elect their supervisors by geographic districts, which adds a layer to the conversation.
And, as a historical note, none of this — larger roster and district representation — is unprecedented in Dubuque County.
In the election of 1890, in response to rural voters’ complaints that Dubuque held outsized influence on county government, the county board was expanded from three to seven, with some supervisors elected by district. The board operated with seven supervisors for nearly three decades, when the roster returned to three.
Expanding the Dubuque County Board would not be a quick decision — nor should it be. There should be time for the advantages and disadvantages to be studied, discussed and debated.
Citizens must collect petition signatures to force a referendum; that would happen no earlier than the 2020 election, and, if approved then, candidates for an expanded board would not be elected until 2022.
Though it will take some initiative and lots of time, the question merits full and fair consideration.