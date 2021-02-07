It is my pleasure to offer my endorsement of Susan Farber for the Ward 1 Dubuque City Council seat.
I have had the fortunate opportunity to have known and worked with Susan for many years. She is a brilliant, hard-working and dedicated individual. Susan is a doer with a significant sense of clever innovation. These are exceptional characteristics that will serve the council and our entire community well.
Susan is a born-and-raised Dubuque native. Her outstanding career took her from here to an impressive educational and professional journey. Fortunately for our community, Susan returned home and for many years has been an active contributor to our great city. I again proudly endorse Susan Farber for the Ward 1 City Council seat.