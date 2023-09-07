The leader of Gabon in Africa, Ali Bongo, has been overthrown in a sudden military coup on Aug. 30, right after he was declared the winner in a contested presidential election. This appears to have been a result of strife within the powerful group which has ruled the nation for a half century, not a fundamental change in the nature of the regime.

This follows the overthrow on July 26 of the government in Niger. In August 2020, Mali experienced a military takeover of the government, and then another purge in 2021. Coups have also taken place in recent years in Burkina Faso, Chad and Guinea.

Recommended for you

Arthur I. Cyr is author of “After the Cold War.” Contact acyr@carthage.edu