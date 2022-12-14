The wood framed front door fit poorly, but once inside the corner house the staircase hung with a firm determination. The door cusped a dirty window that sometimes spoke when the wind had its mind. The Christian faith tumbled from a conversation. Meanings must matter.
“Hey man!”
The second hand clothes draped upon his slouched shoulders. He stood 6 feet 2 and might have found accurate weight on an industrial scale. Girth clung like a boundary wall flouncing and shaking. Somehow, too, it was a defense against the harsh souls of the street.
So this is Christmas.
A weathered, earthy sofa always set in the front room of the corner house, the windows on the north wall brought light. The rugs slipped from their moorings. The decor was unchanging. The conditions of homeless men have not changed since Christ.
“Doing fine,” another’s response.
The poor and homeless are always outside serendipity, ever lost in a land of opportunity. Most believe intention has set them into the spin. Most look away from the poor. The indigent will not get a storied place. The paradox that a Savior born to poverty has too few believers strong enough to lift the impoverished from their despair, from emptiness and penniless lives, is always excused. Yet the evidence lives.
Today the frosty air nipped at the door. A light-hearted draft swept the room. The hearty, husky middle-aged man with the belly that hung over his sweatpants, slouched in a chair. The socks on his feet were different, one white, the other plaid.
“It’s laundry day,” he said.
“Lots of laundrry?” Another asked.
The fat man’s eyes were drawn quickly backward. His hair was propped in the center as if it was a rooster’s pate. His eyes were tired. Dark circles encased them. He looked at the floor then across the room then contact with the conversation.
“Yeah, I blew it. It’s why I’m here. Last place. I’m trying.”
His mother had been an addict.
The temperature dropped that night. Past the front room into the kitchen a thick, black coffee was served. The wooden kitchen table stretched the room. A silhouette of shadow drowned the cloistered kitchen.
One asked about lunchtime prayer. Another said it started soon.
The men came hungry, without a dollar to buy a happy meal.
The call came for prayer and three men diligently worked down the steep pitch of the thin basement staircase. Each watched the ceiling till reaching the last room. The prayer room had been dedicated to a deceased patron, a volunteer who had voiced for the poverty and humanity trapped within the indigence.
An elder said to the man already seated, “You want to read? From Mark like before?” They sat round a small wood end table where an empty grey bowl rose like a cloud, as if the bowl held Christian meanings from a time when the faith went hidden, when Christianity was an underground movement. The reading reviewed Christ’s meeting with the paralyzed man when He spoke about a missing roof.
By turns they dropped their heads and folded their hands.
A cough lingered. Silence swayed. Dust conversed with the silence.
Mark held court. Prayer sought a dimension of time harkening to the Messiah. The men spoke about their lives.
“I was divorced. It was ugly. I’m working on forgiveness.”
“I thought I had forgiveness. It takes a long time.”
“There’s that humility. I need to forgive. Too, there has to be hope, for the other and for the future. Don’t we apply faith to others and toward tomorrow?”
“God is so amazing,” the last voice said.
After an hour the small group of disciples, led by the elder with the white beard, walked back to the stairs, upward and out, set for the day and the healing perception, now of hope. The hope was odd in its existence, eccentric in its place, of loss and of loneliness.
