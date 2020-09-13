Today we live in a “cancel” culture, where angry demands are made to withdraw support from public figures and organizations perceived as doing offensive things.
One entity warrants particular scrutiny. Historically, 87% of its members voted against the 13th Amendment to end slavery; none voted for the 14th Amendment granting citizenship to former slaves; and none supported the 15th Amendment guaranteeing them the right to vote.
More recently, one disciple ordered the Arkansas National Guard to prevent seven Black students in Little Rock from attending school. Another stood in a doorway to keep blacks from registering at the University of Alabama; still another denied a Black student’s enrollment at “Ole Miss.”
Of late, another partisan, an “Exalted Cyclops” of the Ku Klux Klan and sitting U.S. senator, defiantly filibustered the Civil Rights Act to block protection of Black rights. He nurtured this racist philosophy by mentoring a younger colleague, who would later become a presidential candidate.
Today, this organization demands open borders, sanctuary cities and a social safety net for illegal aliens at taxpayers’ expense. Members raise bail for violent criminals arrested in riots. Its crazed, jack-booted storm troopers swarm city streets chanting, “Pigs in a blanket, fry ‘em like bacon!” and “Death to America!”
Predictably, these troubling facts are being removed (read: “censored”) from media platforms by those who would rather you not learn of this group’s sordid history, unhinged present behavior, and harrowing designs for the future.
In keeping with today’s climate, it’s time to cancel the Democrat Party.