There are two things that are nearly guaranteed when it comes to Dubuque’s Miller Riverview Park:
1) A loyal group of people clamors every year to secure a campsite — particularly over holiday weekends.
2) Many of the campouts these people envision never come to pass.
The park is aptly named; it does provide a “river view” — and then some. For most of this year’s camping season, the park was in the river.
City officials announced last week that the park is now — finally — open for the season. A press release noted that because of prolonged flood damage, “most sites do not have grass.”
Still, the park is looking better than it was a month ago when water covered the road running through it, as well as most of the primitive campsites. Meanwhile, a 15-foot mound of sediment was piled near the river’s edge.
If the weather holds, the peaceful spot could be open to campers for several more weeks. Still, that comes after being closed for nearly the first five months of the season.
And this year isn’t an anomaly. Long closures for high waters have become the norm at Miller Riverview Park. Last year, the park was closed five different times due to flooding. At 14 feet, the river is coming into the park. This year saw 86 consecutive days above the flood stage of 17 feet.
Suggesting that maybe next year water levels will “go back to normal,” is likely a pipe dream. This is the new normal.
Building up the campground to a higher elevation is tricky because much of the area is a federally protected wetland.
Perhaps it’s time to take a closer look at the situation. Are we satisfied with the public investment in a park that’s usable just a few weeks a year? Is there a better use for the area?
Local officials must weigh the cost of annual flood cleanup against the time the park is in use and determine whether a change makes sense.
A big salute to our journalism colleagues, staff members of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette who won the Pulitzer Prize for breaking news earlier this year.
The paper earned journalism’s top prize for its coverage of the mass shooting at the Tree of Life synagogue, where 11 people were killed and seven more injured. It was the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in U.S. history. Pulitzer judges said the Post-Gazette’s storytelling was “immersive, compassionate coverage ... that captured the anguish and resilience of a community thrust into grief.”
With the Pulitzer comes a prize of $15,000 — and there’s not a newspaper in the country that couldn’t use an influx of cash. But the staff had a better idea. The Post-Gazette donated the money to help rebuild the synagogue.
In making the donation, the newspaper’s executive editor, Keith Burris, said, “We did our duty. It was our honor to do it. ... Now we share with you another duty: To remember. And to assure that Pittsburgh, the United States, and all the world, remembers. We feel bound to you and your congregations — by memory and duty. And we offer you, in humility, our service — as scribes and witnesses.”
Congrats to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette for making our profession proud — in more ways than one.
Planting the seeds of an informed electorate should begin at the high school level, and Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate deserves credit for a plan to get teenagers engaged in the process as soon as they are eligible.
The initiative calls on high schools to work on getting all 17-year-olds in the school registered to vote. A change in Iowa law in 2017 allows 17-year-olds who will be old enough to vote by election day to register in advance and vote in primaries. Pate said any school that can register 90% of its eligible voters will be awarded the Carrie Chapman Catt Award, named after the Iowan who was a national leader in the women’s suffrage movement and founder of the League of Women Voters.
Pate urged schools to organize events around National Voter Registration Day, Sept. 24.
It’s good to see state leaders urging educators to play a role in encouraging teenagers to become informed voters.