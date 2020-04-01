My personal view on this crisis is that we are not truly understanding the severity of the situation.
The lack of equipment is very serious. Providers are at great risk of becoming ill and not being able to work. Health care workers may be pushed into deciding who gets a ventilator. This has happened before in non-crisis situations. I can remember many years when a decision had to be made between two patients as to who would receive the only heart pump machine available.
A mandatory order for factories to switch production to needed health equipment for safety was not done. Finally factories and other businesses worked at getting this done.
Much time has been loss at decreasing the spread of this virus at such rapid pace that would have decreased stress on health care.
The failure of certain news media, our president and some governors in admitting the severity of the situation has increased the danger to us all. Allowing people on beaches for spring break has probably led to great spread of this virus as at least some of these young people contracted the disease. Having persons at press conferences standing too close demonstrates a poor example of proper self care.
The president stating tests are available for everyone, when not true ... the list of poor leadership is too large for here.
Let each of us show better judgment.