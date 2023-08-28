Reeder plaque

A politician’s name has been removed from a plaque at Rex Lookout in the Australian state of Queensland. Should this alteration have been made?

 Scott Reeder, contributed

As I stood on the Australian shore last month, I pondered the majesty of the Pacific but when I looked down, I couldn’t help but think of Rod Blagojevich.

There at Rex Lookout in the Australian state of Queensland stood a plaque that once identified the politician who made the scenic overlook possible.

