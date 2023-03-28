Former President Jimmy Carter recently chose to enter hospice care, bringing national attention to a vital service that is often misunderstood. With this news, the Hospice and Palliative Care Association of Iowa recently provided clarification about hospice and palliative care, hoping to dispel myths that exist about this medical specialty.

A common misconception is that entering hospice means the patient has given up or only has days to live. Neither is true. Hospice care actually focuses on living. Hospice services are intended for the last six months of life or longer. People entering hospice have made the decision to emphasize comfort, dignity and quality of life. Hospice helps individuals live with their symptoms managed, in their preferred environment, with support for them and their family, so life can be lived to the fullest and on their terms.

Lavonne Noel has been part of the Hospice of Dubuque organization for 32 years, serving as executive director since 2011. The Hospice and Palliative Care Association of Iowa contributed to this article.

