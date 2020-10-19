I read a letter on the opinion page about someone who supports Joe Biden, because they share his Christian values. This has perplexed me. Biden supports a woman’s “right” to choose to give birth or to end pregnancy by abortion.
I don’t understand how someone with Christian values can support such an evil, ungodly practice. People say abortion is just one of the many issues to consider, but shouldn’t protecting defenseless, unborn human babies be the biggest issue for everyone? Biden has said he doesn’t want to impose his values on others, yet isn’t that what all politicians do when making policy decisions?
We will never stop the great American genocide that is abortion if we continue to elect people who support this inhumane atrocity.